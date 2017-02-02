New Chesterfield recruit inspired by Spurs and England full-backs

New recruit Osman Kakay says he takes inspiration from Tottenham Hotspur full-backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker.

Right-back Kakay, 19, signed for Chesterfield on loan from Queens Park Rangers for the remainder of the season on transfer deadline day.

And he is eager to get going ahead of the Spireites clash at home to Oldham Athletic at the Proact Stadium on Saturday.

“Recently I’ve been looking at players like Danny Rose and Kyle Walker because they’re modern full-backs so I compare myself to one of them,” he said. “I like to get forward but I can defend as well. I like to interact with the play, be quick, get tight and tackle hard.”

Gary Caldwell, the Chesterfield manager, was also a contributing factor in Kakay’s decision to join the League One club.

Kakay added: “I spoke to the gaffer, and he said he likes young players and he’s willing to play them.”

“He’s got a philosophy to play out from the back and a passing game so that’s really good.”