‘New boy’ declares himself ready for Proact debut after boss surprises him with cameo

Jerome Binnom-Williams has got that Saturday feeling back and declared himself ready for a Proact debut.

The left-back made his long awaited return from injury as a surprise second half substitute at Swindon last weekend.

New Spireite Jerome Binnom-Williams (Pic: Tina Jenner)

And this week he’s been working hard in training in an attempt to force his way into the starting line-up for the clash with Exeter.

Binnom-Williams has spent the last three and a half months on the sidelines, after seriously damaging his ankle on the pre-season tour in Spain.

But with a few weeks of training under his belt, 60 minutes in a friendly against Sheffield United and a half hour cameo in the 2-2 draw at Swindon, he’s champing at the bit to play at home.

“I feel ready, I’m ready at all times to help the boys out,” he said.

“It will be my first time wearing a Chesterfield shirt and playing at the Proact, I just can’t wait.

“Even if I come off the bench or I’m in the squad, I can’t wait for Saturday.

“I’m keeping my head down, getting on with training and making sure I work hard so I can put myself in the gaffer’s plans.”

The 22-year-old is over the moon to be involved in first team football again.

And when he woke up on Saturday he had no idea he was in Jack Lester’s squad.

“He just said I would be travelling with the squad, so I thought he was just making me feel part of the team again because I’ve been out for so long.

“I thought it would feel good, travelling with the boys, being around the changing room again, getting that Saturday feeling again.

“But on the Saturday when we got to the ground I was told I’d be on the bench and I was happy.

“To be honest I didn’t think I would come on because I’d only played one game, so I thought he might not bring me on.

“It was such a good feeling to get back on the pitch and fight for three points with the boys, hearing our fans was really good.

“Coming on, I just wanted to do really well and make sure I show the boys and the fans I’m ready for business.

“Now I feel like I can help them out.”

Binnom-Williams says he was ‘fuming’ to get injured in pre-season and ‘devastated’ to see Gary Caldwell, the manager who signed him, depart due to the club’s poor start to the season.

However the former Peterborough man has welcomed the arrival of Lester and his much-publicised intensive training methods.

“It’s really good, the intensity is really good,” he said.

“When I first came back it was a bit hard because I was still picking up the pace and everyone was a bit sharper than me but now I’ve kicked on a bit now I’m starting to get fitter, stronger.

“The first few weeks of training it was still swelling up and aching because I hadn’t done much on sharpness, turning.

“Now it’s much better, I’m getting my flexibility back, my strength back, I feel good.”

And having watched as a frustrated spectator for the first 20 games of the season, Binnom-Williams is delighted to rejoin a squad that appears to be growing in confidence.

“The spirit is really up, everyone is working hard and driving each other on and fighting to get ourselves off the bottom.

“Everyone is staying positive and sticking together and making sure on the pitch we fight for each other.

“We’re training hard this week – bring on Exeter on Saturday.”