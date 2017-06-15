Mixed emotions for Halifax as Sinnott joins the Spireites

FC Halifax boss Billy Heath admits he has mixed feelings as one of the stars of his promotion-winning side joins Chesterfield.

Jordan Sinnott has officially become a Spireite today after a couple of weeks of speculation.

Heath is sorry to see the midfielder go, but he’s still singing the player’s praises.

“It’s really disappointing but we’re really pleased for the lad,” said the Shay supremo.

“He wants to get back into full-time football and he’s got the ability to do that.

“We’ve had him 12 months and he was fantastic for us. He’s got so much ability and his attitude is great. I can’t praise him highly enough.

“He’s a fantastic lad and he just needs to apply himself. He’s got extreme quality.”

Heath admits Sinnott will leave a big hole in his Halifax squad but has no issues with the player’s reasons for leaving the Shay.

“I’ve always said if players leave to go into a league above we don’t have any problem with that at all,” he said.

“He created both goals in the play-off final and he’s a good all-round players so he’s someone we need to replace.”