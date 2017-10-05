Mitchell on playing the waiting game on the Spireites sideline

Reece Mitchell admits he’s had a tough time this season as one of the forgotten men under previous boss Gary Caldwell.

The former Chelsea prospect played just eight minutes of first team action under Caldwell this season.

New boss Jack Lester threw him on at the Proact on Saturday with 34 minutes left to see if he could impact the game.

Mitchell, who was one of the names touted as possible departures in the last transfer window, was relieved to be on the pitch again.

“I’m glad to be back involved, I haven’t played much this season but the new manager gave me a chance to show what I can do. Hopefully I’ll get more chances in the future.

“It’s been difficult for me, I’m not used to not playing for long periods of time but that’s just football, everyone has to go through it.

“I’ve just trained hard and waited patiently for an opportunity.”

Mitchell believes the rest of the squad have welcomed the arrival of Lester.

“People wanted to show more, get him his first win but that didn’t happen.

“On his first day spirits were really high, people want to learn from him, he’s a legend here.”