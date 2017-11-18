Menace Dennis best striker in the league - Lester

Jack Lester says the presence of Kristian Dennis in his squad gave him confidence that they could nick a 1-0 win today, even before kick-off against Exeter.

The boss revealed after his first home win as Chesterfield manager that he believes Dennis, who has 12 goals now this season, is the best striker in League Two.

“For me he’s the best in the league,” said Lester.

“We spoke about it today, if it’s a tight game we’ll win 1-0 because we’ve got Denno.

“He pops up, it’s a clinical finish and you just feel he’s going to score every game.

“So we can have tight games because we’ve got the best striker.”

For Lester, it was a deserved three point haul given his players’ efforts on the training ground.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game today, I think that’s the best team we’ve played,” he said.

“I thought the character and energy levels were great, it wasn’t our best performance, we’ve played better in recent weeks but the character is there that wasn’t there before.

“It wasn’t pretty at times, they threw it forward quite quickly and we had to deal with that.

“It was a great result, the fans saw us home in the end, we were all tense.

“But this is what we need, you need to win those 1-0s and I’m pleased, it’s reward for the players.

“The amount of effort they put in, the sacrifices they’re making to be better physically, they deserve the rewards.

“I suppose it’s a little bit of relief, you work so hard and how they’ve controlled lots of games but haven’t had much luck so I was desperate for them to get what they deserved.”

The victory was underpinned by a resolute defensive performance, keeper Joe Anyon with a largely comfortable afternoon as his team-mates mopped up almost everything in front of him.

Exeter did exert a lot of pressure late on, hitting the bar through Liam McAlinden, but Town held on to go three unbeaten in the league.

“We knew we could nick one, we did and then it was could we keep a clean sheet?” said Lester.

“I think that performance was a little bit better again because that’s probably the most pressure they’ve been under against the best players, so the clean sheet means a lot to them and a lot to us.

“It was key today.”