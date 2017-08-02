Meet the Spireites man behind the cameras, ipads and clipboards

Lewis Duckmanton is the man responsible for gathering the data, footage and information Gary Caldwell needs to prepare his team.

The 20-year-old is Chesterfield’s first team analyst and his job is a varied one.

“We record certain aspects of training and pick it apart, look for things to motivate the lads or technical and tactical aspects,” he said.

“On the games we use a live capture software with instant playback, so we can communicate straight down to the bench.

“At half-time we look at certain situations we’ve been faced with in the first half and try to make changes for the second half.

“The manager has great knowledge already of the opposition but I’ll put together a presentation on them and the manager decides what he wants included in it.”

Duckmanton also helps players to become acquainted with the men they’ll be in direct competition with on a matchday.

“Players get the option of looking at who they’re playing against,” he said.

“We’ll look at penalty takers, look at clips from the game the week before, look at good bits of play from ourselves.

“The one that likes to know the most is Evo (Ian Evatt) he’s big on that. But a lot of the lads like to know who they’re up against and what they’re like.

“All the lads last year were keen to know how they’d done, we get all the stats from the GPS vests and we’re all on the same network so the data accessible to all members of staff.”

This is the start of Duckmanton’s second season with the first team, having originally worked for former manager Danny Wilson and recently completed his Advanced Level 3 qualification in match analysis.

He’s impressed with the new-look squad ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

“It’s a really group set of lads, they feel together and it’s looking good leading up to the season,” he said.