Match report: Newport County 4-1 Chesterfield

BRADLEY BARRY was stretchered off as Chesterfield collapsed to a devastating 4-1 defeat at Newport County.

Both physios rushed on to attend to the defender after he went down in a heap after 16 minutes.

Players huddled around the full back before he was stretchered off with an oxygen mask on after five minutes of treatment on the pitch.

Manager Gary Caldwell was aiming for his first back-to-back wins since taking over in January.

Chris O'Grady fired the hosts in front before Frank Nouble bagged the first hat-trick of his career to extend the Spireites’ sorry winless run away from home to nine games in all competitions.

It was a second half capitulation for Caldwell's men as Nouble hit a 13-minute treble, before Padraig Amond added insult to injury.

As expected Caldwell named the same starting line-up as the side that picked up his first win of the campaign against Port Vale last weekend.

Tommy Lee made a fine save to parry Joss Labadie’s header past the post.

Five minutes later Lee had a comfortable save to make from Reece Cole’s audacious long-range strike.

Nine minutes before the break O’Grady broke the deadlock with his first goal of the calendar year.

It was a great team move as Jordan Sinnott released Scott Wiseman, who pulled the ball back for O’Grady to crash his effort into the back of the net.

Just before the break Amond rattled the post for the visitors, before Sinnott hit the woodwork down the other end in an entertaining end to the first period.

After the restart the Exiles exceeded confidence as they ran away with it.

Ten minutes into the second period Chesterfield were broken down as the hosts levelled.

Former Premier League man Nouble beat Lee with a stunning strike.

There was nothing the ‘keeper could do as Nouble intercepted a pass before rifling his strike into the top corner.

And just 11 minutes later Nouble popped up again to give the hosts the lead.

It was a masterful header from Nouble as the ball looped over Lee into the net.

Nouble was not done there as he completed took home the match ball

with his second header.

Hat-trick hero Nouble turned provider late on for Amond to fire home on debut.

Newport: Day, O'Brien (Butler, 61), White, Demetriou, Pipe (Bennett, 83), Willmott, Dolan, Cole (Rigg, 57), Labadie, Nouble, Amond.

Unused subs: Bittner, Reynolds, McCoulsky, Quigley.

Chesterfield: Lee, Wiseman, Hird, Evatt, Barry (Kellett, 22, Ugwu, 76), Sinnott (McCourt 75), Flores, Reed, Weir, O'Grady, Dennis.

Unused subs: Anyon, Maguire, Kellett, Wakefield, Brewster.

Referee: David Webb (Lancashire)

Attendance: 4,332 (267)