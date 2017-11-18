MATCH REPORT: Chesterfield FC 1 Exeter City 0 - Spireites hand Lester a first home win

Chesterfield finally got the three points their improved performances have merited and handed Jack Lester his first home win as manager with a 1-0 victory over high flying Exeter.

It was, yet again, Kristian Dennis who got the all important goal, but what may please the boss most was the stout defensive effort his side put in - even with 10 men for the final minutes after Scott Wiseman’s sending off.

Whilst they remain bottom of League Two, the Spireites are now unbeaten in three league games ahead of a crunch clash with Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday.

Jerome Binnom-Williams wasted no time in introducing himself to the home fans, running onto a beautiful long pass from Louis Reed and cutting inside to find Jak McCourt, who drilled wide.

The visitors started to settle into the game and looked dangerous going forward, Jayden Stockley playing a fine ball across the face of goal before a cross from the right was almost flicked home by Liam McAlinden and Moore-Taylor sent a low free-kick straight at Joe Anyon.

Town weathered that spell of pressure well and came close themselves, Binnom-Williams digging out a cross from the byline that Joe Rowley headed wide at the far post.

Both defences stood firm as the first half lost its spark and neither side were able to produce anything incisive.

When Stockley broke Town’s offside trap there was a brief moment of panic before Sam Hird and Ian Evatt combined to hold the striker up and Jak McCourt flew in to block a shot on the edge of the box.

Chesterfield then had their best spell of the half, Reed’s shot blocked for a corner that was half cleared, a ball back in reaching Kristian Dennis who couldn’t squeeze his shot past a defender and seconds later Rowley headed another good cross over the bar.

The second half got off to the best possible start for the hosts, just five minutes in, when a corner from the right found its way to Dennis and he hooked home his 12th goal of the season to put Town ahead.

With their tails up, the Spireites started to play some nice stuff - Exeter stopper Christy Pym forced to rush out and punch clear to deny the clean-through Dennis and then McCourt sent an efford high into the stand.

Exeter were finding it hard to break down a resolute Town defence but came close when Dean Moxey drove the ball all the way through the home box and McAlinden threw himself at it but couldn’t connect.

Reed saw a well struck half volley dip but still clear the bar and Jack Lester freshened things up for the final quarter of an hour by sending on Jordan Sinnott and Robbie Weir for Andy Kellett and Rowley.

It was a nerve jangling last 10 minutes and the visitors were a lick of paint away from levelling when McAlinden thumped the crossbar with a beautifully struck volley from 20 yards.

There was even more drama to come, Scott Wiseman earning a pair of bookings to leave Chesterfield a man down for four minutes of stoppage time.

His first yellow was for time wasting and his second followed two minutes later when he cynically pulled down the breaking Moxey deep in the Exeter half to receive his marching orders.

There was a late, late shout for a penalty when McAlinden claimed he was fouled by Evatt, the last man, but referee Martin Coy said no and after McCourt went on one final lung bursting run and saw a shot saved by Pym the full-time whistle brought wild celebrations.

Chesterfield: Anyon, Barry, Wiseman, Evatt, Hird; Binnom-Williams, Rowley (Weir 77), McCourt, Reed; Kellett (Sinnott 74), Dennis (O’Grady 90). Not used: Parkin, Maguire, De Girolamo, Dimaio, Grady.

Exeter: Pym, Sweeney, Woodman (Reid 74), Brown, Moore-Taylor; Holmes (Edwards 83), Moxey, Boateng, Taylor; McAlinden, Stockley (James 66). Not used: Hamon, Jay, Wilson, Storey.

Referee: Martin Coy. Assistants: Craig Taylor, Kevin Morris.

Goalscorer: Dennis 50.

Yellow: Barry 61, Wiseman 88, 90.

Red: Wiseman 90.

Attendance: 5,195 (322).