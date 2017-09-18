Search

Match gallery: The action from Gary Caldwell’s last match as Chesterfield boss

0
Have your say

A 2-1 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley ended Gary Caldwell’s tenure as Chesterfield boss.

The defeat leaves managerless Spireites inside the League Two drop zone.

Chesterfield FC v Accrington, Scott Wiseman confronts angry fans after the final whistle

Chesterfield FC v Accrington, Scott Wiseman confronts angry fans after the final whistle

Our match photographer captured the drama as it unfolded.