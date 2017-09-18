Match gallery: The action from Gary Caldwell’s last match as Chesterfield boss

A 2-1 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley ended Gary Caldwell’s tenure as Chesterfield boss.
The defeat leaves managerless Spireites inside the League Two drop zone.
Our match photographer captured the drama as it unfolded.
