Match gallery: Chesterfield 0 Coventry City 0

Battling ten-man Chesterfield held on for a point after Robbie Weir was sent off in their goalless draw against Coventry City.

A bore draw will suit Gary Caldwell down to the ground after the regularity in which his side have conceded so far this term.

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League Two,v Chesterfield Town v Coventry City, Proact Stadium, 02/09/17, K.O 3pm Chesterfield's Kristian Dennis has a shot on goal Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

And he will be delighted with the way his defence dug in to pick up the Spireites fourth point of the season after being reduced to ten men with half an hour left.