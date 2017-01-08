Match gallery: Bradford City 2 Chesterfield 0

Struggling Chesterfield’s winless run stretched to four games as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Bradford City.
Danny Wilson would have been hoping a New Year might breed some new results after picking up a point against MK Dons last time out.
But, goals from Mark Marshall and Jordy Muyifuila-Hiwula dashed those dreams before the break as Stuart McCall’s outfit continued their phenomenal unbeaten league run at home - which stretches back to last season’s promotion play-offs against Millwill.
The Spireites have now failed to score in their last four games - since Liam O’Neil’s strike against Bolton, 424 minutes of football ago.
