Match gallery: Bradford City 2 Chesterfield 0

Struggling Chesterfield’s winless run stretched to four games as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Bradford City.

Danny Wilson would have been hoping a New Year might breed some new results after picking up a point against MK Dons last time out.

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League One, Bradford City v Chesterfield, Valley Parade, 07/01/17, K.O 3pm Chesterfield's Ched Evans battles with Bradford's Nathaniel Knight-Percival Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

But, goals from Mark Marshall and Jordy Muyifuila-Hiwula dashed those dreams before the break as Stuart McCall’s outfit continued their phenomenal unbeaten league run at home - which stretches back to last season’s promotion play-offs against Millwill.

The Spireites have now failed to score in their last four games - since Liam O’Neil’s strike against Bolton, 424 minutes of football ago.

Bradford City 2 Chesterfield 0

Danny Wilson rues back luck