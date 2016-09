Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Re-live the action from Saturday’s game at the Proact with our gallery of the best images.

Chesterfield beat Northampton Town 3-1 to end a four-game winless streak.

Chesterfield FC v Northampton, Gboly Ariyibi

Connor Wilkinson scored twice and Kristian Dennis got the third for Danny Wilson’s men.