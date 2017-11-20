LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Spireites fans' gallery?

Chesterfield fans enjoyed a nail-biting 1-0 win on Saturday over high-flying Exeter.
It was, yet again, Kristian Dennis who got the all important goal, but what may please the boss most was the stout defensive effort his side put in - even with 10 men for the final minutes after Scott Wiseman’s sending off.
Whilst they remain bottom of League Two, the Spireites are now unbeaten in three league games ahead of a crunch clash with Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday.
Related content
Match report: Chesterfield 1 Exeter 0
Dennis is 'the best in the league'
Binnom-Williams: ‘Much more to come from me’
OPINION: Chesterfield will not go down