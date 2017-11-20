LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Spireites fans' gallery?

Chesterfield fans enjoyed a nail-biting 1-0 win on Saturday over high-flying Exeter.

It was, yet again, Kristian Dennis who got the all important goal, but what may please the boss most was the stout defensive effort his side put in - even with 10 men for the final minutes after Scott Wiseman’s sending off.

A Chesterfield fan before the 1-0 win over Exeter City.

Whilst they remain bottom of League Two, the Spireites are now unbeaten in three league games ahead of a crunch clash with Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday.

