LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Chesterfield fans gallery?

It was yet another defeat for Chesterfield fans last night.
They watched their side fall to a 4-2 defeat at home to Bradford City in the Checkatrade Trophy.
Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.
