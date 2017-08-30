LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Chesterfield fans gallery?

Have your say

It was yet another defeat for Chesterfield fans last night.

They watched their side fall to a 4-2 defeat at home to Bradford City in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Checkatrade Trophy,v Chesterfield Town v Bradford City, Proact Stadium, 29/08/17, K.O 7pm Chesterfield's Bradford's Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.