Loanee Louis lands with Town at second attempt and is ready for Boro challenge

Chesterfield loanee Louis Reed couldn’t wait to get on a flight on Tuesday to join up with his new team-mates.

So it was slightly concerning for the Sheffield United midfielder when his plane touched down on Portuguese soil, only to take to the sky again.

Luckily for the 19-year-old it was a momentary glitch and he was able to arrive at Vila Real de Santo Antonio midway through the second half of Chesterfield’s 0-0 draw with Benfica B.

He was determined to be part of their pre-season tour in order to make his acquaintance with the rest of Gary Caldwell’s squad.

“When we landed at Faro the plane took back off again so I thought I might not get here until tomorrow so I’m just happy to be here now,” said the youngster who inked a season-long loan deal on Tuesday morning.

“I think that was the key thing, that was why I wanted to get out here as soon as possible and was happy to come out on a flight on my own.

“I think the earlier you get to know your team-mates the better you stand for the season.”

Reed hopes to play a part in Saturday’s friendly against Middlesbrough.

By the time the Spireites enter the field of play at Complexo Desportivo once again, Reed will have had the chance to train on a number of occasions.

But having been involved in the early part of Sheffield United’s pre-season regime, he should be quite quickly up to speed, so he’s already looking forward to his first taste of match action.

“Middlesbrough will be a tough opposition but I’m certainly ready for a challenge and I’m sure the lads are as well.”