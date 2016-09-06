LOAN WATCH: Raglan gets Oxford United stint off to almost perfect start

Chesterfield defender Charlie Raglan got his loan spell at Oxford United off to an almost-perfect start.

The 23-year-old was allowed to go out on loan to The U’s last week on transfer deadline day and made his debut on Saturday.

A 1-0 win over Rochdale put Oxford level on seven points with Raglan’s parent club.

And the centre-half admitted it was an ideal start to life at the Kassam Stadium, even if his performance had to improve as the game went on.

He said: “I can’t really ask for more, with a clean sheet and a win.

“It was important to be solid and do the basics well.

“In the first half I was a bit rusty and gave the ball away a few times, but we all did.”

The need for improvements was articulated by boss Michael Appleton and Raglan was pleased that he and his new team-mates were able to oblige.

“The manager told us in no uncertain terms to liven ourselves up,” he said.

“I feel like we did that, it was a really professional performance in the second half.

“It was impressive the way the lads on the pitch carried themselves and really pushed each other on to get the win.”

Raglan, who joined the Spireites from FC United, was thrown straight into the action on Saturday despite training just twice with Chesterfield’s League One rivals.

The settling in process was made easier by his defensive partner Chey Dunkley, another player who has non-league experience on his CV.

Raglan said: “It wasn’t as hard as you think because I’ve been speaking to Chey (Dunkley) a lot and he’s been great with me.

“You can tell he’s a real leader in the group.”

What was almost the perfect first appearance might have ended on a sour note following a mistimed tackle, and Raglan admitted the yellow card he was shown left him walking a tightrope.

He said: “I got one quite wrong.

“You’re always thinking about it when you’re on a booking – that would’ve made it a different debut if I’d have got sent off.”

Raglan, who was one of three Spireites players to be loaned out last week, is a perfect fit for The U’s according to Appleton, and will remain at the Kassam until January.

Appleton said: “He’s an experienced defender; decent size, uses the ball well but wants to defend first and foremost.”