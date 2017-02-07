Lloyd Allinson signs new Chesterfield FC deal

Chesterfield have secured keeper Lloyd Allinson on a contract until the end of the season.

Allinson, 23, joined Chesterfield last August after impressing on trial following his release from Huddersfield Town.

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell is pleased to have secured Allinson on a new deal.

He said: “Lloyd has done well in the games he’s played in and with Tommy Lee out injured, it was important to resolve the situation regarding his future.”

Allinson has made a total of eight appearances so far this season, making his league debut for the Spireites at Fleetwood in November.