Liverpool stopper Fulton soaking up advice from ‘everywhere’ during Spireites loan spell

Liverpool goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is soaking up advice from ‘everywhere’ as he tries to make his season-long loan at Chesterfield a success.

The 20-year-old was brought in to fill the void created by the post-surgery absence of regular number one Tommy Lee.

And although it’s a big job for a player with no prior experience of competitive football above League Two, he’s getting help from the man who will eventually want that place between the posts back.

“It’s great for me, great experience, I’m learning as the games and weeks go on,” he said.

“What’s happened to Tommy is unfortunate for him but I just came here to try and show what I’ve got and try to earn that place in the team.

“I’ve a great relationship with Tommy, he’s great for me, I can learn so much from him and he’s happy to help me.

“It will be a good fight for both of us when he comes back.”

Lee isn’t the only voice of experience in Fulton’s ear.

“The gaffer (Danny Wilson) has given me loads of confidence for games.

“The lads are great, we’re all in it together, players like Ian Evatt have been around years and can offer me loads of advice.

“I still stay in touch with a lot of people (at Anfield), they have a loan scout and he keeps in touch.

“The keeper coach still rings me and reports back to the gaffer.

“And I’ve got Matt Duke (Chesterfield goalkeeping coach) as well, I get advice from everywhere, it’s great.”