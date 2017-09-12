Little man from Sheffield United is ‘biggest leader’ for Chesterfield

One of the smallest Spireites is currently the biggest leader in the dressing room.

When asked about the leaders in his squad this week, Gary Caldwell highlighted a player whose inclusion in that bracket may come as a surprise given his age and stature.

In the summer Chesterfield tried to sign several players who could help lead the side and perhaps didn’t expect a 20-year-old to fit the bill.

“I think everyone has to step up and you can lead in lots of different ways,” he said.

“Louis Reed for me has probably been our biggest leader this season, and he’s 20 years old.”

The diminutive midfielder, signed on loan from Sheffield United in July, has impressed the manager with his battling qualities on the pitch.

“For a small player he’s someone who leads with the way he plays, with his energy, his tackles,” said the Scot.

“That is a form of leadership.”

And whilst it’s obviously a bonus to have a youngster showing the way, Caldwell needs it from all his players.

“Everyone, whether you’re Louis Reed or Charlie Wakefield or the older players in the squad, you have to stand up and be counted at times like this,” he added.