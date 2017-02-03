Liam Grimshaw eager to improve his game while at Chesterfield

Liam Grimshaw says the chance to improve as a player was a key factor in his move to Chesterfield.

The 21 year-old joined on loan from Preston North End on deadline day in a bid to boost his experience and get game time.

Grimshaw said: “There were a few clubs interested, but I thought that I’d have a great chance here.

“The manager has a good track record in the league, he told me I’d get the chance to play and improve.

“I am just happy to get out on loan really and play a few games here.

“I like to get up and down, work hard and get my foot in. I’ll try to score a few goals too.”

Brown eager to show what he can do

Preview: Chesterfield v Oldham



And the versatile midfielder, who can also play in defence, says he cannot wait to show what he can do against Oldham on Saturday.

“The lads seem to be a good tight group, you wouldn’t think they’re where they are in the league,” he added.

“All the new lads are eager to impress and willing to fight for their place in the team.

“I am really looking forward to getting started and hopefully trying to play a few games and help take them higher.

“Oldham are down there and like us they’ll be eager to get three points.”

Grimshaw came through the famed Manchester United academy and captained the U18 squad under the tutelage of Paul McGuinness.

That saw him earn comparisons to the likes of John O’Shea and Phil Neville, and a call-up to the England U18 squad followed for a match with Italy.

His move to Preston after ten years at Old Trafford came after spells at Morecambe and 16 games with Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League.