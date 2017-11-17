Lester on Exeter, emotional nostalgia and a lesson to learn from Lee and Flores situations

The last time Jack Lester faced tomorrow’s visitors Exeter at the Proact it was an emotionally difficult occasion.

A 4-0 win on 27th April 2013 signalled Lester’s final appearance as a Chesterfield player.

He marked it with two goals, the perfect send-off you might think.

Ahead of his first encounter with the Grecians as Town boss, Lester acknowledges the significance of that fixture for him personally.

“I suppose it was a special day, that game. I remember the 6-1 away as well which was excellent,” he said.

“But that (home game) was a very emotional day, happy or said I’m not sure because it was my last game here and that was mentally a tough thing to take.

“As ex footballers will tell you, when it’s time to finish it’s quite sad actually because it’s something you love doing.

“It’s part and parcel of being a footballer.”

Lester, at least, knew it was his swan song when he strode out that day.

Sadly two of his players haven’t been so fortunate in recent weeks – one forced into retirement with a shoulder problem and another facing a long rehabilitation following a car crash.

“We spoke to the players about that when Tommy (Lee) retired, you don’t know when your last day is,” said the manager.

“Jordan Flores has been unlucky enough to be in a car crash and you don’t know when your last game is and you must make the most of it.

“That’s something I hope the players take from the experiences of Tommy and Jordan, that might be the last game on Saturday and you’ve got to make the most of it because it’s the most special thing you’ll ever do.”

Exeter, flying high in League Two this season, haven’t beaten Chesterfield since January 2012 when two late goals condemned Lester and his team-mates to defeat.

Sam Hird did not suffer a concussion last weekend and will be available tomorrow.

The defender was forced to come off after concerns raised by the Swindon club doctor, but Lester confirmed yesterday that Hird has trained all week and is fine to play.