Legal action for £6k football academy debt was incorrectly served against us say Spireites

Chesterfield FC have been hit with legal action over a £6,000 debt that the club say is actually owed by their associated football school.

An unknown supplier has taken legal action to reclaim £6,327 from the Spireites, filing a County Court Judgement on 29th July.

And the Derbyshire Times understands that because the CCJ was not paid within 30 days of being filed, it may now sit on the club’s credit file for six years.

But the club insist it was a debt owed by Chesterfield FC Player Progression Pathway (PPP), an academy set up by the Spireites’ CEO Chris Turner and Liam Sutcliffe.

Mr Turner resigned from his role as director earlier this summer, and the club claim the CCJ was filed against them in error.

Credit checks reveal the PPP also had a CCJ filed against it on 23rd August, for the sum of £4,334.

The football school is legally separate from Chesterfield FC but uses its name and badge and is based across the road from the Proact at CFC Village.

Earlier this year it was the subject of a Derbyshire Times investigation after coaches went months without pay and parents were owed refunds from a cancelled football trip.

A spokesman for the PPP said both debts have now been paid.

He said: “We were unaware of the request for payment as the papers were incorrectly served.

“The debt has now been settled and a request for the judgement to be removed has been made.”