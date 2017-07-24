Search

League One outfit make enquiry for versatile Spireite

Kieron Freeman of Sheffield Utd in action with Dion Donohue of Chesterfield during the pre season friendly at the Procact Stadium, Chesterfield. Picture date: July 18th 2017. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage
A versatile Spireite has attracted interest from a League One outfit.

The Derbyshire Times understands that Wigan Athletic have made an enquiry over Dion Donohue.

But sources suggest that any deal for the 23-year-old is still a long way off.

Donohue has made 62 appearances and scored one goal in Town colours, since signing two years ago after stints with non-league clubs.

His departure would present somewhat of a conundrum for Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell, who is currently missing left wing-back Jerome Binnom-Williams through a serious ankle injury.

Donohue was expected to fill in down the left hand side, although Laurence Maguire – a centre-half by trade – could also potentially play there.

Caldwell has said on a number of occasions that Donohue’s versatility gives Chesterfield options, although the youngster admits he sees himself as a central midfielder.

Over the weekend a national newspaper linked Welshman Donohue with Caldwell’s former side Wigan, now managed by ex Town boss Paul Cook and suggested there was the possibility of a swap for Latics midfielder David Perkins.

The 35-year-old was Caldwell’s first signing at Wigan two summers ago and the Scot is known to be a big fan of the once Spireites loanee.

He spent time with Town in the 2009/10 season, making 14 appearances.