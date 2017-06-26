Laurence Maguire signs new two year deal with Chesterfield

Chesterfield have secured young defender Laurence Maguire on a new two-year contract.

Maguire, 20, signed his first professional contract two years ago after graduating from the academy. He featured prominently towards the end of last season and has now made 17 appearances.

Maguire is pleased to have penned a new deal and is looking forward to the forthcoming campaign. He said: “It’s brilliant to have finally got it signed and now I want to have a good season.

“At the end of last season I played a lot of games under the gaffer and he’s helped me a lot, so with him being here it made it an easy decision to sign.”

Spireites manager Gary Caldwell said: “It’s one of the biggest signings of the summer for me because Laurence has huge potential. He came into the side towards the end of last season and did very well so I’m delighted that he has decided to stay.”