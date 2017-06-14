Keeper right at home with Caldwell’s preferred style of play

Joe Anyon will feel right at home if he’s asked to play out from the back next season by Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell.

Last season the Spireites often began their attacks with passing moves that originated with the goalkeeper.

They were caught out on occasion however, and Caldwell stated publicly he wanted his side to be smart about when to pass it out and when to go direct.

He also insisted he was only in favour of possession football if it had a purpose and an end product.

When Anyon signed on the dotted line, Caldwell talked up his ability to play in the style Chesterfield hope to employ, saying: “He’s very capable with his hands and feet, which is very important for me because of the way I want to play.”

Anyon fully expects to be involved with his feet as well as his hands and has no problem with it.

The 30-year-old, signed on a free transfer after his release by League One promotion hopefuls Scunthorpe United, said: “It’s part of the modern game now, goalkeepers have to adapt, they have to play out, they get called upon with their feet quite a lot.

“It’s part and parcel of the game, if that’s what the manager wants then that’s what he wants, you’ve got to do your best to play.”

Anyon did feature against the Spireites last season towards the end of the campaign, in an eight-match run as first choice keeper for Scunthorpe following a rib injury to Luke Daniels.

He also, memorably, suffered a leg break at Saltergate in a collision with Town player Drew Talbot.

But for Town fans who aren’t familiar with the shot stopper, he revealed the kind of player he thinks he is.

“I like to be lively, distribute quick and organise. I like to keep the ball out of the net,” he said.

“I like to interact with the fans as well because they’re a massive part of it.

“I’ll give it my all every time I go on the pitch and hopefully they’ll see that.”

Anyon began his career at Port Vale, before stints with Lincoln City, Morecambe, Shrewsbury and Macclesfield.