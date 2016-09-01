Jones ‘devastated’ as injury woes rumble on

Chesterfield left-back Dan Jones has been left ‘devastated’ by his continuing injury woe.

The 29-year-old fractured his ankle at Swindon last November and had to have metal screws inserted in the joint.

Although he made a comeback with the reserves towards the end of last season, one of the screws gave him irritation in his foot and had to be removed.

And when he attempted another return to action at the start of this season, he lasted just one game – ironically against Swindon again – before being sidelined once more.

Manager Danny Wilson revealed last week that they were expecting information from a specialist, but now the club want a second opinion.

He said: “He’s going back to see another specialist tomorrow.

“We thought it might be the screw in his foot, we’re having a second opinion.

“Once he sees the guy tomorrow, then we’ll know a lot more.”

For Jones, who has played 63 times for the Spireites since joining in May 2014, the continuing problem is a bitter pill to swallow.

“The boy is devastated, he just wants to get back playing,” said Wilson.

“He’s a fantastic pro, he works his tail off day in and day out but can’t get over this problem in his foot.

“It’s a massive hindrance to him.”

Chesterfield’s other long term injury victims, Liam O’Neil, Angel Martinez and Tommy Lee are all at various stages of rehabilitation with goalkeeper Lee seemingly the closest to a return.

Wilson said: “Liam is starting jogging again with the physio, the same with Angel although not quite as much yet.

“Tommy is coming on great, had a little bit of a niggle the other day but it seems to have eradicated itself and he seems happy with the way it’s going.”