Jamie Lowry backing Spireites too beat the drop

Former Chesterfield midfielder Jamie Lowry believes Spireites can beat the drop.

The 29-year old spent six years with Spireites having graduated to the first team via the youth academy in 2006.

Gary Caldwell’s side are currently 23rd in the League One table, after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Oldham, three points adrift of safety.

But, despite being in the relegation zone, Lowry feels that Chesterfield are capable of surviving this season.

Lowry said: “I do not see why they can’t stay up this season, especially with new manager Caldwell coming in.”

“If he (Caldwell) can get Ched Evans firing more goals in, then he will continue to be a big player for them. When he gets a goal, they always have a good chance of winning.“

And he stressed the goals of Evans were now even more vital following the departure of top goalscorer Jay O’Shea to Sheffield United.

“Jay will be a big miss and obviously he is a good player. He scores goals and gets a lot of assists from midfield as well with him being an attacking and creative player,” he added.

“I think he is a big miss and I’m sure the club have been looking at how they can replace him with someone of similar ilk. It will be difficult, but I’m sure they are doing it for the right reasons.”

After leaving Chesterfield in 2012, Lowry went on to play for Plymouth Argyle, Tiverton Town, Truro City and Godolphin Atlantic before becoming the manager of his hometown club Godolphin Atlantic at the start of this season.

Despite being released at the end of the 2011/12 season, Lowry maintains a good relationship with his old club.

He said: “When I go back to visit, I always try to go and watch them or at least pop in and say hello to old friends who are still at the club.

“If I am about in the town or watching one of their games people still come up to me and have good things to say about me. I have a really good relationship with the fans, the club and everyone involved with it.”