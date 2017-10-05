Jack Lester asking players for a repeat performance at Lincoln City

Jack Lester is looking for a repeat performance of Tuesday’s ‘outstanding’ result when Chesterfield resume their historic rivalry with Lincoln City on Saturday.

The Spireites boss masterminded his first victory in midweek at Rotherham, thanks to a last-gasp winner.

And Lester, who was thrilled with his players at the New York Stadium, has challenged them to do the same again against the Imps.

He expects a difficult game against the newly promoted Lincoln, whose fortunes have been revitalised by brothers Nicky and Danny Cowley.

“It’ll be a good game, they’re a good side and we will be soon,” said Lester.

“They’re combative, fit, they apply pressure on you for large periods. I know the management quite well, they’re good people.

“It will be a good test for us but this is what we need, we need tough tests to build the character we need.”

But having snapped a nine-game winless streak, Town will be riding high on a wave of newly discovered positivity and Lester expects the win to lift his squad.

“I thought they were brilliant, this is a League One club in the play-off positions and we’re in their ground,” he said.

“I thought it was an outstanding result for us and one that will give us confidence, it can only do that.”

The Imps have enjoyed crowds of over 9,000 for the visits of Notts County and Mansfield this season and Lester hopes his players relish what might be akin to a derby atmosphere.

“That’s why the players play. I would love to take a big away following, but these are the games to get excited about when you’re a player.

“Go and get a performance and get another last minute winner.”