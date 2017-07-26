Injury update: Surgery blow for new signing, duo close to return

Have your say

There’s good news and very bad news for Chesterfield on the injury front.

The good news is that a pair of players who have missed the last five pre-season games are likely to return to the squad on Saturday when Doncaster Rovers visit the Proact.

Kristian Dennis and Jordan Sinnott both suffered injuries during the pre-season tour in Spain and Portugal and have been out of action ever since.

Dennis injured his calf in the warm-up for the very first training session in Huelva, jumping over a hurdle.

And Sinnott suffered from a quad injury that appeared to get better before flaring up again later in the week.

Boss Gary Caldwell was pleased to report that they’re now over their niggles.

“They did full training on Tuesday, extra training at the end as well,” he said.

“Both are training well and they’ll be in the squad for Saturday.”

But the news is not so good for summer signing Jerome Binnom-Williams.

The left wing-back also suffered an injury on tour, rolling his ankle late on in the game against Benfica B.

The problem was worse than Chesterfield first thought and he won’t be seen in Town colours for some time.

Caldwell said: “He saw the specialist last week and he’ll be having an operation on Wednesday.

“It will be two to three months out.

“It’s a blow but we know what it is and he’s got to crack on with that now.”

Chesterfield handed an appearance to trialist Ellis Plummer last night at left-back and also have Dion Donohue as potential cover for Binnom-Williams, who had looked impressive in the early pre-season fixtures.