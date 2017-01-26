‘Incredible talent’ Ariyibi reminds new boss of a Wigan title winning winger

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell says Gboly Ariyibi reminds him of a winger who scored 10 goals in Wigan’s march to last season’s League One title.

The Scot has hailed Town’s young wide player as an ‘incredible’ talent who just needs a few little additions to his repertoire.

On Saturday against AFC Wimbledon, Ariyibi looked more like the player who attracted bids from Brentford in the summer, than the one who has struggled all winter.

And having spent less than a week with the American winger, Caldwell is excited about his potential.

“I think the talent he’s got he can be anything he wants to be,” said the former Celtic and Wigan defender.

“He’s got fantastic feet, he’s got a great physique, just turned 22 and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“I worked with Yanic Wildschut at Wigan and he reminds me so much of him.”

Ariyibi, 22, has come in for criticism over his lack of final product, with just four goals in 96 Spireites games.

Caldwell thinks with a few tweaks, Ariyibi can be an attacking force: “If he can just put some things in his game, the understanding of when to be wide, when to be inside, when to run without the ball, then he’ll be a real threat because his talent is incredible.”

Ariyibi is one of the many players out of contract in the summer, but Caldwell’s glowing appraisal of the winger might suggest a desire to keep him at the Proact.