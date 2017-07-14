Search

IN PICTURES: Striker returns and Town go on the attack in Huelva

Chris O'Grady training in Huelva

Chesterfield have completed their penultimate training session in their pre-season tour.

The Spireites are in Huelva, Spain preparing for the League Two campaign.

