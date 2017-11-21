Jack Lester felt his side deserved a much more convincing scoreline than the odd-goal-in-five that handed them a win over Forest Green Rovers at the Proact.

Two goals from Jak McCourt and Kristian Dennis’ sixth in six league games secured a second win in succession and left Town just two points from League Two safety.

Town were unlucky not to hit the net several more times and Rovers’ stoppage time second made it a tighter finish than was a true reflection of the game.

“I think we created many, many chances. If it had been six or seven I think that would have been about right,” said Lester.

“The game was a little bit tighter than it should have been in terms of the scoreline but in terms of chances created, attacking play, quality we were miles ahead.

“In the end it was slightly bitty but another three goals, another win and we’ll take that.”

Rovers boss Mark Cooper said Town were the ‘best footballing side’ his men had come up against in League Two, and Lester was pleased with a number of aspects of the performance.

“I thought when we moved the ball simply, when we played two-touch and had movement ahead of the ball we opened up really well,” he said.

“Our switches of play were good, I thought we stretched their three really well and managed to slide balls in between them which was something we were looking to do.

“Had it been for some more clinical finishing we would have put in a top, top performance.

“I think we put a lot into that first half and the pressing was good, we set some good traps, targetted one or two players who we thought would take an extra touch and it pulled off.

“We were getting in constantly with what we set up, the players’ discipline was superb and they showed good intelligence.”

Chesterfield were aided by the 49th minute sending off of Emmanuel Monthe, but they were the better side throughout the fixture and players like McCourt put in another impressive display.

The former Northampton man scored his fifth goal in nine games under Lester’s management and the boss is delighted with what the 22-year-old is delivering.

“He’s got fitter and he gets around the pitch a lot better and because of that his decision making is a lot better and he’ll get better and better.

“He’s only 22, you forget he’s a young, young player. He’s scoring a lot of goals and providing us with energy in the team.

“He’s got the potential to be the complete midfielder and we’re excited about him.”