‘I won’t celebrate if I score against Oldham,’ says Chesterfield striker

Conor Wilkinson is targeting his first goal since January when he takes on former loan club Oldham today, but he won’t celebrate if he scores.

The 6ft 3ins striker, on loan at the Proact from Bolton, had two spells at Boundary Park in the 2014/15 season.

He’s not quite sure what to expect when he returns to Greater Manchester with his Chesterfield team-mates today.

“I’ll enjoy going back and hopefully try and get on the scoresheet,” he said.

“I haven’t scored in a few games so I’m looking forward to one.

“I’m not sure what reception I’ll get.

“I wouldn’t celebrate if I scored though, I respect them, they did well for me.”

Wilkinson came agonisingly close to a debut goal last weekend at AFC Wimbledon and has been haunted by the chance this week.

“I’ve watched it back about 15 times and wonder if I could have done better, or taken a bit off it and it might have gone in the top corner. We’d have got a draw or won the goal.

“It would have been a dream come true.”

But that has been the only downside to his first full week as a Spireite, thanks to welcoming team-mates.

“The lads have been decent, they’ve all been really welcoming.

“I feel part of the team already,” he said.

For those Town fans still not to have watched the front man in action, he doesn’t play like you’d expect a man of his size to play.

“Most people look at me at 6ft 3ins and think I’m a target man but I prefer getting the ball to my feet and beating players, getting shots off or getting the ball in the box.

“I’m better with my feet than with my back to goal, I like to do a bit of flair.”

And he’s hoping his style and ability help him forge a fruitful partnership with a striker he admires.

“I’ve been talking to Ched Evans quite a lot, being my strike partner we’ve been trying to link up,” he said.

“A few years ago he scored how many goals? You can see he’s still got it, class is permanent.”