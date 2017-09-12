‘I believe in these players to go and get a result at Colchester’

Gary Caldwell’s Chesterfield side might be struggling badly in League Two but he wouldn’t swap them for tonight’s opposition.

Town travel to Colchester tonight, a side who are unbeaten in four at home and come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Crawley.

The Spireites are winless in four and have just one victory to their name this season.

The manager, who has come in for heavy criticism since Saturday’s 5-1 capitulation at Crewe, still believes in his squad.

“(Colchester are) a team in good form, they play with lots of enthusiasm and energy and we have to match that,” he said.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I believe in these players to go and get a result.

“But I also said it’s time to stop talking and start acting.”

He expects his players to be forced to battle for points tonight in what is seen by many as a make-or-break game for the manager.

“They had a convincing win on Saturday, they’re unbeaten at home,” he said.

“They make you work for everything and we’ll have to be at our best to go and win.

“But I’d much rather have this group of players than theirs and it’s up to the players to go and show it on the night.”

Caldwell will have Robbie Weir available again in midfield after suspension and is likely to make a number of changes following a poor performance at the weekend.