The FA have revealed how much Chesterfield FC shelled out in payments to agents in the past year.

Chesterfield paid out just under £100,000 to football agents and intermediaries from 2nd February 2016 to 31st January 2017.

The £92,391 the Spireites shelled out is the 12th highest for the period in League One.

Oldham paid the least in League One, with £4,430, while Charlton Athletic spent the most with an eyewatering £608,465.

Sheffield United spent £284,958 and MK Dons £496,605.