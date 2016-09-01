How Chesterfield stood firm over Gboly Ariyibi transfer chase

Gboly Ariyibi’s pleas to be allowed to join a Championship club have fallen on deaf ears at the Proact.

The winger, subject of so much tranfer speculation leading up to the deadline last night, reportedly told club chiefs he was upset at offers being turned down.

Barnsley, Brentford and Derby all put offers on the table for the USA Under-23 international but had them all turned down by the determined Spireites.

It is believed the club’s chairman, Dave Allen, is sticking to his valuation of Ariyibi with the sum of £2 million talked about in various quarters.

But Ariyibi, who is in the last year of his contract and refusing to sign another with Chesterfield, expressed his disappointment at the rejection of what he felt were reasonable offers and good opportunities.

The players’s presence at the Proact between now and January will be a big boost for Danny Wilson who has made clear how highly he rates the 21-year-old.

And the club’s resolve to keep hold of him until their valuation is met will go down well with some sections of the fanbase who have become disillusioned by the sale of top players in recent years.

There was some business conducted by Town, however, with a return for centre-half Tom Anderson on loan from Burnley for the second time in two seasons.

His arrival legislated for the departure of another central defender Charlie Raglan, loaned to Oxford United until January.

Bolton striker Conor Wilkinson also joined the club, the Republic of Ireland U-21 international secured on loan until 9th January.

On his way out, for a month at least, is youngster Curtis Morrison.

The winger, who has been with the club since the age of nine, has joined Gainsborough Trinity on loan.

Despite speculation that Sylvan Ebanks-Blake was offered to Southend, the veteran striker ended up making a six-month loan move to League One Shrewsbury.