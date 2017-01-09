Holden? Humphreys? Hasselbaink? Who do the bookies fancy for Chesterfield job?

Former Spireites player Dean Holden is the bookies’ favourite to replace Danny Wilson as Chesterfield manager.

Holden, currently assistant head coach at Bristol City, is the even money favourite this morning, apparently having been backed in.

He spent almost a year with Town after signing in February 2011 and helping them to a League Two title that season.

More recently, 37-year-old Holden took charge of 15 games as interim boss at Oldham, winning three and drawing five of those.

He was assistant manager for the Latics under David Dunn and has since worked as part of the coaching staff at both Walsall and Bristol City.

Bet Victor have Neil Redfearn at 5/1 to take over at the Proact.

Spireites’ caretaker boss Ritchie Humphreys has slipped to 10/1 with Bet Victor and 12/1 with SkyBet.

Gary Flitcroft of 16/1, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth – whose side hammered Chesterfield 5-0 in the FA Cup this season – is 20/1 along with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

SkyBet have Les Ferdinand at 16/1.

Ryan Giggs and Frank Lampard are both 25/1.