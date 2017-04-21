Hird knows Spireites have just not been good enough

Defender Sam Hird admits Spireites have not been good enough this season.

Relegation to League Two was finally confirmed with defeat at Scunthorpe on Easter Monday.

And Hird conceded Chesterfield have no-one to blame but themselves.

“It’s not nice being involved in a relegation, but we haven’t been good enough,” he said.

“We’ve missed players through injury but you’ve still got to find ways of winning games, we haven’t done that well enough.

“We’ve not performed well and it’s ultimately led to our downfall.

“I think the fans are really good here, they want something to cheer for, we’ve not done that well enough this season.

“Every day as a player you should be giving 100 per cent, that’s all the fans ask of you.”

Spireites end their home campaign tomorrow against Charlton.