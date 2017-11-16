Hird free to play on Saturday

Sam Hird did not suffer a concussion at Swindon on Saturday and is free to play against Exeter this weekend.

Jack Lester revealed today that his centre-half was absolutely fine after the first half clash of heads with Swindon’s Harry Smith.

The Swindon club doctor ruled that Hird should be withdrawn from the game at half-time however, in an incident that irked Lester.

After the game he was vocal about the timing of the decision, just before the second half kicked off, and how it affected his side in the opening stages after the break.

He has since sought clarification on the ruling.

“The clarification was that the doctor has the right to take the player off,” he said.

“We’ve got clarification, we haven’t sent our report in yet but a report will be going in.

“The results of that we’ll let you know when that comes back.”

Lester remains annoyed that Chesterfield had no say in the matter.

“Our physio, who works with a national team and knows head injuries really, really well and the player knows head injuries really, really well – it’s his head, but none of that was taken into account,” he said.

“It was educational for us all, including the referee who I don’t think knew what was going on, which was disappointing.

“It is what it is and we’re looking forward now.”

But while Chesterfield were denied Hird’s presence for that second half, he can at least return to play when Exeter visit on Saturday.

“Yes he can (play) and he has trained,” said Lester.

“There’s no concussion there, there wasn’t Saturday either.”