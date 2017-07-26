Grimsby Town could bring 2,700 fans to Proact for opening fixture

Grimsby Town could have as many as 2,700 supporters at the Proact for the opening League Two fixture of the season.

The Mariners confirmed today that they have received an additional 760 tickets, on top of their initial allocation of 2,000 for the 5th August clash.

Away supporters will be housed in North Stand as per usual, but they will also occupy a section of the East Stand.

The fixture is an all ticket game with none available at the ground on the day.

It will be the first encounter between the two clubs since a 2-2 draw in April 2010.

Grimsby haven’t beaten Chesterfield since September 2008 when they triumphed in a JPT game at Saltergate.