Gboly Ariyibi backed to play at higher level with Nottingham Forest

Chris Turner has backed Gboly Ariyibi to make the step up to Championship football with Nottingham Forest.

The Spireites’ director of football believes the winger has the potential to play “much higher in the game”.

He said: “It’s a great move for Gboly, both personally and professionally and we wish him all the very best.

“The decision that we took last August to reject offers for Gboly affected him for a long period and illustrated what can happen to a player when they are denied the opportunity to progress in their career.

“He’s got the ability to go much higher in the game and if he does make the progress we know he’s capable of, we will benefit as a club.”