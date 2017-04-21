Gary Caldwell warns Chesterfield players they are playing to save their careers

Boss Gary Caldwell has warned his Chesterfield players that they are playing to save their careers.

And he is now urging his players to show what they can do and reward the suffering fans with a victory against Charlton.

“I’ve said it to the players since I have been here, on numerious occasions, that they are playing for their lives every week,” he said.

“They are playing for their career at Chesterfield or their career in football, when you slip into the bottom tier your career in football is in jeopardy, not your Chesterfield career.

“They know what is at stake, although there is nothing at stake in terms of league position or points in terms of staying up, the players have to go out and do it for themselves and for the fans.“

Spireites’ relegation to the bottom tier was confirmed on Easter Monday following defeat against Scunthorpe.

But Caldwell says he has been pleased with the reaction from the players in training.

“It was flat at the beginning of the week, people are hurt, people are disappointed and it affects people’s lives,” he said.

“There is a period of flatness within the group, but then we have come out of that and the players have been excellent in training and preparing for Charlton.

“The players were as good as I have seen for a while. We have to take that into tomorrow and take it onto the pitch.

“We need a big performance at home and a result for our fans.

And, despite nothing riding on the match, Caldwell is expecting a tough and competitive game against mid-table Charlton.

“People who think Charlton have nothing to play for do not understand the mentality of a football player,”

“If you are not playing to win then you are not a professional footballer, both sides will be playing to win.

“Charlton have had a disappointing season and would expect to be higher. They are trying to build something for next year and it will be a tough game.”