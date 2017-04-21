Gary Caldwell vows to turn Chesterfield into a winning side

Gary Caldwell has promised to transform Spireites into a winning football team next season.

And the former Wigan boss feels the home fans can also make a massive diffence in helping Chesterfield achieve their promotion dream.

Chesterfield have sold just 350 season tickets so far as fans stay away following a number of drubbings at the Proact this campaign.

“It is more difficult to play at home when you are struggling, when you are doing well it is easier,” he said.

“That is not a problem at Chesterfield, that is a problem for any team around the country that are at the bottom end of the league.

“You look at Sunderland, they struggle to play at home, the home fans are on their back and confidence is low, and this is no diferent.

“When you are struggling the fans’ frustrations boil over early, which I understand, and then it makes it difficult to play at home.

“I told the players what was said last night, they know the fans’ frustrations and they have a chance tomorrow to gain some pride back and shows the fans that they are giving everything for this club.

“Moving forward I can assure the fans that there will be a team out there that is winning games of football for them next year.

“We need to be better than decent at home. You need to guarantee that you are very difficult to play against at home if you want to get promoted.

“That is what we want to do and I’m sure the fans returning in a positive mindset will help us do that.”

Chesterfield today announced that they would be keeping season ticket prices at the existing prices for the 2017/18 campaign.

The move comes following feedback during Thursday night’s fans Q & A.

It has also been confirmed that the ‘Early Bird’ deadline for discounted season tickets will be extended until Friday, May 26.