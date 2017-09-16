Gary Caldwell’s message to Spireites heading to the Proact today

Gary Caldwell will arrive at the Proact full of belief that Chesterfield can pick up a second win of the season and he’s asked fans to do the same.

The Spireites host Accrington Stanley this afternoon, hoping to bring a five-match winless streak to an end.

Last season’s relegation coupled with a poor start to the current campaign has cast doubt on Caldwell’s future as manager.

But he hopes supporters will get fully behind his men today for 90 minutes.

“I think if you’re coming to the game, I’ll certainly wake up and come here with a very positive frame of mind, believing that we’re going to win,” he said.

“I would ask every fan to be the same.”

The atmosphere at the Proact has been known to sour when things start to go awry on the pitch but for Caldwell it’s only at the full-time whistle that opinions should be voiced.

“You can go 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 down in games and still win, so it’s remaining positive for the whole 90 minutes no matter what happens in the game that is important,” he said.

“Then at the end of the game they can judge and give their opinion on whether they think it’s great or if they’re not happy with the performance.

“But during the 90 minutes we all need their support, no matter what happens. We could be under pressure and we need the fans to stick behind us at that moment.

“If they do and if we all stick together I’m sure we can come away with three points and we can all leave the stadium happy.”

Caldwell has no fresh injury concerns but has given captain Ian Evatt the week off, in the manager’s words to ‘rest and think about things after below par’ performances.’