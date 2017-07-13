Gary Caldwell on the Dion Donohue conundrum

Gary Caldwell admits he isn’t sure where Dion Donohue will figure in the 2017/18 Chesterfield team but insists his versatility will help him.

The 23-year-old came to the club as a central midfielder and has professed that to be his preferred position.

But last season saw him employed predominantly on the left for the Spireites in what was a breakthrough campaign of 42 appearances.

Donohue played on the left of a back three, at left-back, left wing-back and in the middle.

With pre-season well underway ahead of the club’s League Two promotion bid, Caldwell is still facing a conundrum over where to play the Welshman.

But it sounds like a good headache to have.

“The answer to that would be I’m not sure yet,” he said.

“The good thing for him is that he can play a number of positions.

“He’s a good player in all of those positions.

“He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do and trying to build and he gives us that flexibility to play different ways.”

With an influx of new players this summer, Donohue will have to fight for a start in any of the positions he has occupied thus far, but Caldwell likes to have players who can operate in a number of roles.

The Scot said: “With the signings we’ve made he has competition at left centre-back, left wing-back and he’s been used predominantly in midfield over the course of pre-season so far.

“But it’s great to have players like him who can fill in at other positions, and we have other players like that as well who can do different jobs for us.”