Gary Caldwell knows Chesterfield have a lot of work to do in pre-season

Spireites boss Gary Caldwell admits the club have a lot of work to do as they plot a return to League One at the first attempt.

Chesterfield have suffered a season to forget with Danny Wilson and Gary Caldwell both unable to change the club’s fortunes around.

Said Caldwell: “We have a lot of work to do over the summer. I ask the fans to come together because if we don’t the club will fail.

“I don’t think the players don’t show passion. I am a passionate man. Trust me these players want to do well and so do I.

“We will be back in on the 19th of June and will be the first team back in the country.

“The academy is doing a fantastic job and we aren’t going to be selling any assets.”

Spireites will kick off their new campaign with a pre-seaon friendly against Championship side Sheffield United on 18th July.

Caldwell was speaking during a fans question and answer session on Thursday night.

Director Ashley Carson also revealed Spireites are losing £1m a year currently, with the deficit being plugged by player sales and a £1.2m cash injection throughout the year from Dave Allen.

He also confirmed Chesterfield received £300,000 from Nottingham Forest for the sale of Gboly Ariybi, just three momnths after they had turned down an £800,000 bid from Brentford.

It was also revealed the club has sold just 350 season tickets so far for their League Two campaign.