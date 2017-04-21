Gary Caldwell calls on Chesterfield’s players to prove the fans wrong

Spireites boss Gary Caldwell says his players must prove fed-up Chesterfield fans wrong.

The Chesterfield players have come under fierce criticism from supporters over what they say is a lack of desire following their relegation to League Two.

But Caldwell was quick to dismiss the allegations and is urging his players to show the fans how much they care when they face Charlton tomorrow at the Proact.

“I told the players about what the fans thought of them at the Q&A last night,” he said.

“We have a home game left to show them it’s not true. They know the fans frustration. People are disappointed and hurt, it affects people’s lives.

“But the players today were excellent, we have to take that into tomorrow.

“Since I’ve been here I’ve told them they’re playing for their career, they know what is at stake.”

The experienced former Wigan boss also says he has not been fazed by the scale of the challenge facing him and full focus is now on rebuilding Spireites.

“I knew the challenge before I started, he said. “Every job in football is difficult, all managers have the same problems every day. We are all preparing for a game tomorrow and picking a team and that brings problems.

“We are all under pressures and I knew this was a big job. I knew it was going to take time to turn the club around and that has been the case.

“I came into a situation that I understood. There is a chance that players will be sold or injured, it makes the job harder but that is football management.

“I knew things would be a challenge and it’s disappointing because I thought the change would come sooner.

“The relegation is here and now its about reacting to it. We now need to come back stronger and change the results from this season and the culture at the club.

“We have had many discussions about hundreds of new players, they will all be watched over the weekend and the coming weeks.”

Spireites will be without striker Ched Evans, while Ian Evatt could possibly train next week and Jon Nolan has returned to training.