Gaffer: We’ll get striker fitter than ever and that will show on the pitch

Chesterfield’s 2016/17 leading marksman could get even better when he’s finally fully fit.

Gary Caldwell says Kristian Dennis wasn’t at full phyiscal capacity last season and once he reaches it, it will show in his on-field displays.

The striker, who signed an extended deal until summer 2019 this week, hit 10 goals last season.

Caldwell is over the moon to have him at the club for the next two years.

“He’s a great person to have about the place, works extremely hard and does the hardest thing in football and scores goals.

“We were delighted to bring in the players we brought in, but to sign him up was a big thing for us in the summer.”

Having played in non-league for years before finally making his Football League breakthrough last season when he was 26, Dennis had a lot to adapt to.

So the best is very much to come, according to his boss.

“I think it’s always difficult coming into a different environment in terms of training and workload you’re not used to,” said Caldwell.

“I felt he wasn’t as fit as he could have been last season and yet he still managed to produce good performances and score goals.

“He’s had a stop start pre-season, probably due to the sheer volume and nature of the physical work that he wasn’t used to and he’s missed the odd bit here and there.

“He isn’t 100 per cent fit but once we get him up and running I think he’ll be as fit as he’s ever been in his career.

“That will show in his performances.”