Former Spireites head of commercial takes up non-league CEO role

A recently departed Proact head of commercial has taken up a CEO role with a non-league club.

Richard Nichols left Chesterfield FC just six months after joining the club.

Today Goole AFC, who ply their trade in the Evo-Stik League Northern Premier First Division North, have confirmed Nichols’ appointment as chief executive.

A club statement said: “We have been looking for someone of Rich’s experience for some time now in an effort to promote our club both on and off the field in a more professional manner.

“Rich will initially be working alongside our existing board of directors to help with the commercial side of the business and will then further help with the development and expansion of our club in the near future.”

Nichols has experience of non-league football having been chairman of Barton Town Old Boys during the 2014-15 season.

He said:” I am delighted to be appointed chief executive at Goole AFC and look forward to helping the club stabilise following a difficult season last term.

“I feel there is great potential here and I will do everything I can to realise that.

“My background is in commercial and it is there that I believe I can offer guidance and direction whilst also ensuring that all aspects of the club are being pieced together for success.

“As a town Goole needs to sustain football at as high a level as possible and I hope that the people in the town will notice the good work going on behind the scenes and come out in force once more when the season commences.”

Nichols, who joined the Spireites after a spell with Scunthorpe United, left by mutual consent in February.