Former QPR and Huddersfield man turns out for Chesterfield reserves

Free agent Oscar Gobern has lined up for Chesterfield reserves this afternoon at Grimsby Town.

The midfielder was released by Queens Park Rangers and is free to sign for another club.

He previously featured at the Proact in a loan spell in 2014, while a Huddersfield Town player, making three appearances as a Spireite.

Last season QPR sent the 6ft 3ins player out on loan to League One Doncaster Rovers, where he appeared five times in league action.

The 25-year-old was in the starting 11 today for Ritchie Humphreys’ reserve side at Blundell Park.

It’s the first competitive game of the season for the Spireites’ second string side.

Humphreys, who is taking charge of them in an official capacity this season, said: “We’ve had our warm-up game as a group and the league starts now.

“The important thing for me is that the players take on board all that the manager has said to them in pre-season and this younger group take that on board and show us that they’re willing, eager and ready to take on information.”